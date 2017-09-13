Deputy asks Irma evacuee what will cheer her up. ‘A dance,’ she says

More Videos 1:26 ‘Devastation’ in the Florida Keys Pause 8:48 Into the Deluge: Stories from Hurricane Harvey 2:03 Keys resident spent Hurricane Irma on his sailboat 0:26 Sister Margaret Ann and her chainsaw pitch in to clear Irma debris in Miami 1:23 Moving toward a May 2018 Wake County school bond referendum 1:32 Apple unveils iPhone X and Face ID technology 2:52 Protesters kick off national week of action with court appearance, march, and victory celebration in Durham 1:28 UNC board member Fetzer: "raging internal conflict" needed for change 1:41 Hurricane Irma aftermath in Mantee County Florida captured in drone video 1:27 Carrboro volleyball hasn't lost in almost two years Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Irma made an evacuee nervous so this deputy danced with her A deputy with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office offered to help cheer up a woman at a shelter during Hurricane Irma who "looked worried about the storm and kind of sad." She told him a dance would help. This video the office posted on Sept. 11, 2017 shows how Deputy Froelich helped comfort her during a difficult time. A deputy with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office offered to help cheer up a woman at a shelter during Hurricane Irma who "looked worried about the storm and kind of sad." She told him a dance would help. This video the office posted on Sept. 11, 2017 shows how Deputy Froelich helped comfort her during a difficult time. Osceola County Sheriff's Office

