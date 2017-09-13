Denny’s says it won’t flush a sausage mascot that is getting dumped on online

Social media just discovered that Denny’s sausage mascot looks like a health-code violation.
In fact, the hat-wearing sausage resembles something more normally found in a Denny’s restroom, according to some.
The Dennys turd is here with lunch pic.twitter.com/uoqLsi2xzt— AmericanPropagandist (@ArmyStrang) September 9, 2017
Despite an avalanche of online mockery, Denny’s tells The Huffington Post that it has no plans to flush the mascot, which debuted in 2014 as part of the “Grand Slams” web series. In fact, the company’s embracing the furor.
“Sausage has been looking for an opportunity to out-shadow his breakfast counterparts for a while, so it was only a matter of time before he tried to jump into the spotlight,” John Dillon, chief marketing officer at Denny’s, said in a statement. “While this unflattering comparison was never in his plan, he won’t let it stop him from enjoying his 15 minutes of fame.”
Dillon added, “We do not have any plans to change how Sausage looks because … well, he looks exactly how a breakfast sausage should look. And of course, we’d hate to give Sausage a complex because we – and his Grand Slams family – love him just the way he is!”
Denny’s has almost 1,600 restaurants in the United States.
