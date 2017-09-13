Mayor: Investigation found arrest of nurse broke policies

FILE - In this July 26, 2017, frame grab from video taken from a police body camera and provided by attorney Karra Porter, nurse Alex Wubbels is arrested by a Salt Lake City police officer at University Hospital in Salt Lake City. An investigation into the rough arrest of Utah nurse, Wubbels, who refused to allow a blood draw on an unconscious patient found evidence that police officers violated department policies, the mayor of Salt Lake City said Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. Courtesy of Karra Porter via AP, File Salt Lake City Police Department