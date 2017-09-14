National

Missouri lawmaker censured over Trump assassination post

The Associated Press

September 14, 2017 1:23 AM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

Missouri state senators have voted to formally discipline a colleague who posted on social media that she hoped for President Donald Trump's assassination.

Democratic state Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal removed the comment from her Facebook page the same day she posted it last month and apologized. She has said the remark was made in frustration over Trump's response to a violent white nationalist rally in Virginia.

The comment was met with bipartisan calls for her to resign, but she hasn't stepped down.

On Wednesday, the Republican-dominated Senate voted to publicly censure her.

Meanwhile, in the Missouri House, lawmakers opened an ethics review of GOP Rep. Warren Love's post calling for a Confederate monument vandal to be hanged.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Florida residents return home to find neighborhood flooded by Hurricane Irma

Florida residents return home to find neighborhood flooded by Hurricane Irma 1:33

Florida residents return home to find neighborhood flooded by Hurricane Irma
Hurricane Irma: Polluted flood water flows through houses in a Florida neighborhood 1:47

Hurricane Irma: Polluted flood water flows through houses in a Florida neighborhood
Boeing KC-46A Tanker Pegasus coming to Seymour Johnson 3:13

Boeing KC-46A Tanker Pegasus coming to Seymour Johnson

View More Video