Cars and emergency vehicles are seen in front of Freeman High School in Rockford, Wash., Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. Authorities say a shooter opened fire at the school. A suspect was apprehended.
School shooting: A gun jams, and a student tries to help

BY NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS Associated Press

September 14, 2017 3:09 AM

ROCKFORD, Wash.

Authorities say a shooter killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.

The suspect was obsessed with previous school shootings, a classmate says, and had brought notes at the beginning of the school year, saying he was going to do "something stupid" and might get killed or jailed.

The victims who were seriously injured Wednesday at Freeman High School in tiny Rockford, Washington, are expected to survive.

The suspect was taken into custody.

