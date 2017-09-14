Two days, two women and two baby boys — born in the same Burger King parking lot.

It seems fast food isn’t the only thing one Burger King in New Jersey is producing.
Over the last weekend, the parking lot of a Denville Burger King was the location of two births by two women — in two days, back-to-back, according to the Daily Record.
For first responders, it’s been an exhilarating coincidence.
“It’s excitement — pure excitement,” volunteer firefighter Rich Yobs told CBS New York. “The adrenaline is rush.”
The pair of births started Friday evening at 7:24 p.m., when Denville patrol officers arrived to the Burger King after hearing that a woman was going into labor there.
It turned out the woman and her husband had been speeding toward St. Clare’s Hospital, but had to pull into the Burger King when they were caught in heavy traffic and the expectant mother began to experience contractions.
The traffic, causing 90 minute delays on Route 80 West that night, was the result of a fatal accident, according to the Journal.
The couple then called 911, and both police and Denville Fire Department First Aid Squad members arrived, helping the woman give birth to a healthy baby boy.
It was a delivery just as speedy as the workers inside making burgers and fries, firefighter-EMT Shannon Covert said to CBS.
“Within a few minutes, the baby was out. Like, it came fast,” Covert said. “We got her into the ambulance and handed the baby to her and let her hold him the whole way to the hospital, so she was happy about that.”
The police department celebrated the news on Twitter.
Our @denvillepd officers and Denville Fire members delivered a baby in the Burger King Parking lot this evening. Great Job! pic.twitter.com/v0IgFbI6Fc— Denville Police (@denvillepd) September 9, 2017
But the officers had no idea they would be doing it all again.
At about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, patrol officers received a new report of a woman in labor.
It was the same Burger King — and the same section of parking lot, just about 30 feet away from last night’s birth.
And this woman, too, pulled over into the parking lot because she began to feel painful contractions as she rushed to the Morristown Medical Center.
Yobs told CBS he couldn’t believe it at first.
“We look at our pagers and go: ‘This is a joke. This can’t be — two nights in a row, the same exact thing,’” he said. “Sure enough, we get down there and it is. And I mean, that one came even quicker.”
Again, the birth was successful, and the second mother brought a healthy baby boy into the world in her vehicle’s backseat, according to the Journal.
Nurses at St. Clare’s Hospital were quick to joke about the two births.
Covert said: “One of the nurses actually asked me, she said, ‘Where was he born?’ and I said, ‘Burger King,’ and she goes, ‘Let me see the little whopper!’”
“So,” she added, “that’s probably going to be the kid’s nickname forever.”
