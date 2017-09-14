She showed up at the hotel bar without any pants and said vampires destroyed her room, police say

A woman in New Castle, Indiana, has been charged with two counts of battery by bodily waste, intimidation and criminal mischief after a series of bizarre events at a motel.
According to the Muncie Star Press, police responded to reports of a disturbance this past Sunday at the Raintree Inn, rougly 45 miles from Indianapolis. When they arrived, they found Lisa Faye Stout in her room, which had several broken items in it, including lamps, a table, a TV and a phone, per WISH.
When asked by officers how the room had come into such a state, Stout repeatedly told them that passing vampires had entered her room and “destroyed everything,” police told WRTV.
Before police had arrived, witnesses say she had showed up at the Raintree Inn’s bar not wearing any pants or underwear and demanded a soda, according to WISH. When a hotel clerk pointed out her lack of clothing and asked her to leave, Stout allegedly began spitting on the employee, then threatened to shoot and kill her with guns she claimed to have.
When police entered her room later and attempted to arrest her, she again spat on an officer and threatened to kill them.
She was restrained, jailed and charged with battery by bodily waste, resisting arrest, intimidation, public intoxication and criminal mischief. According to the Star Press, she was arrested a week ago for driving while drunk and has previously been convicted fof orgery, residential entry, driving while intoxicated (twice) and criminal trespass.
