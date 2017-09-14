A rapper's new video shows a white child being 'lynched.' Some say he went too far

Rapper XXXtentacion's new music video has sparked outrage for depicting a white child being 'lynched' as a black child watches.

The video for his single “Look At Me!,” which was released Tuesday, covers a variety of racially-charged topics, including police brutality, protests and lynchings.

Warning: Video contains graphic imagery and language:

It shows imagery of the high profile deaths of Philando Castile, Heather Heyer and Emmett Till. XXXtentacion, a 19-year old Florida-Based rapper, according to Fox News, also hangs from a noose himself while rapping about racial violence.

Then, it shows a man walking a white and black child into a theater. The white child’s head is placed into a noose and he’s lifted into the air.

LaShawnna Stanley, the casting director for the video, told Fox News that it was difficult to find a parent that would allow their child to be hanged in the video.

“I called a lot of parents. It was a direct booking. No one was OK with their white child getting lynched,” Stanley told Fox News. “With all the racial tension in the world right now, they were nervous.”

Finally, a mother agreed to the video because “she understood the vision” of the video, which was that the “little white boy and black boy show innocence,” Stanley told Fox News.

The underlying theme, according to Stanley, was that society has become used to violent imagery of black people being brutalized, but a white child facing similar violence is more shocking.

Some Twitter users said the rapper went too far and that his message only encouraged more hate through “clickbait.”

If you think about it, it teaches young black children think its better to hang whites for no reason. Equality; become what you once feared — Jesse (@Millenniowl) September 13, 2017

so x is saying to be "equal" we must do what is being done? (Killing white people) which is creating more hate? — Tamara (@fxckitstamara) September 13, 2017

Clickbaiting with look at me to get a message across.. genius — Devon Kai Silva (@ThatDudeDevonn) September 12, 2017

yea thats cool but why "hang" a white kid like wtf he's talking about slavery like it was 1800 it doesn't exist anymore — Maxxwell ちゃん (@LilThraxxxo) September 12, 2017

Others agreed with the message Stanley said the video was trying to promote.

what the world needs to know is that everyone should be treated equal no matter what your race is — Grizzly_jose_ (@JoseQuintana59) September 12, 2017