This mom of 3 fled Irma while her husband is deployed. Now, she’s a lottery winner

Tiffany Hartfield wasn’t planning to evacuate her Ocoee, Fla. home ahead of Hurricane Irma.
Harfield and her three young daughters moved to the Orlando area in June from Connecticut while her husband, who is in the Navy, was deployed to Hawaii, according to ABC News. But he called her to say she and the family should evacuate ahead of the storm, which was predicted to slam Florida as a Category 5 hurricane.
Now, she’s pretty glad she did. And that one of her daughters had to use the bathroom as they drove through North Carolina, according to CBS.
While driving to stay with friends in Virginia, Hartfield, 28, bought two scratch-off tickets in North Carolina. That $10 investment earned her $10,000.
“I thought maybe I was looking at it wrong so I had my oldest daughter look at it,” Hatfield said. “She started screaming and we all started screaming.”
She claimed her lottery prize on Tuesday when driving home, since the state’s lottery office was closed over the weekend.
“I was so scared I was going to lose that ticket,” Hartfield said. “I kept it in my wallet right next to me and checked it on every minute.”
Florida mother, #HurricaneIrma evacuee gets deserving $10,000 win on #NationalDayofEncouragement. Congratulations, Tiffany! pic.twitter.com/NHR0vT00ml— NC Education Lottery (@nclottery) September 12, 2017
Hartfield said she was going to use the money — $6,951 after taxes — to make any hurricane-related repairs to her home. But luckily, only minor repairs are necessary and the house escaped extensive damage. Now she intends to use the money to redecorate.
