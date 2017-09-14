Fund in memory of Philando Castile could now pay off lunch debt of entire school district

Philando Castile was beloved by the kids to whom he served lunch at J.J. Hill Elementary School, in St. Paul, Minn. His community mourned when he was shot and killed by a police officer last summer in a dramatic traffic-stop encounter livestreamed on Facebook by his girlfriend.
Now, thanks to an effort in memory of Castile, not only will kids from that school be able to pay their lunch bills: The effort has raised enough to eliminate lunch debt from the entire school district.
A fund started by an area woman on YouCaring aimed to raise $5,000, an amount several donors, including Castile’s mother, agreed to match if the goal was met. But the fundraising has shattered that goal, raking in over $64,000 as of Thursday evening. The bounty will now be shared to other schools in the district where kids have overdue lunch accounts. That annual amount is estimated to be $60,000.
Money beyond the goal will be used to pay of debt at other schools in the Twin Cities.
Pamela Fergus, a psychology professor at Metropolitan State University, told the Star Tribune she didn’t know Castile but his death was “a tragic waste of life.” She has gotten to know Castile’s mother through the campaign.
In the St. Paul School District, approximately 70 percent of kids qualify for reduced-price lunches. According to the YouCaring page, some kids at the school get free lunch, but making payments can be tough for families who come in just above the income limit. Some families also aren’t aware of the program or have a difficult time filling out the required paperwork.
Some schools allow kids to continue eating regular meals even if they’re behind on payments, but others feed kids cheese or peanut butter sandwiches instead. Some kids are even forced to help clean the cafeteria in exchange for a meal if their parents haven’t paid. New Mexico outlawed “lunch shaming” earlier this year, and California on Thursday passed a bill doing the same.
An effort to pay off lunch debt in neighboring Minneapolis was started earlier this year when writer Ashley Ford tweeted a campaign for people to pay off local kids’ lunch accounts. Her request went viral and sparked organized drives to raise funds as well as individuals contacting schools on their own to help out. According to the Minneapolis fundraiser, about 4,000 kids in that city can’t pay for their lunches. The debt is an estimated $160,000.
A cool thing you can do today is try to find out which of your local schools have kids with overdue lunch accounts and pay them off.— Ashley C. Ford (@iSmashFizzle) December 6, 2016
To contribute to the lunch fund in memory of Castile, visit the YouCaring page.
"It is a very touching tribute to him for something he felt passionate about," said St. Paul School District nutrition services director Stacy Koppen.
