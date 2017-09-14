How a private meeting with Billy Graham changed actor Steve McQueen’s life

More Videos 1:04 'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train in Washington Pause 0:44 Amtrak train derailment investigation continues as carriages lifted back into position over I-5 1:04 Do you need a nap? 0:54 Officer reassures boy who called 911 to report the Grinch stealing people's Christmases 1:16 Florida mall fight includes woman pushing toddler in stroller 2:35 Supreme Court hears case of baker who refused to make cake for gay couple 1:03 Know a Grinch? Watch this video to see if their "Grinch Face" makes the grade 2:14 An inside look at a marijuana growing operation 1:34 How UNC Rex is changing emergency mental health care 1:11 Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson steps aside, will sell team Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Actor Steve McQueen, who personified cool during his nearly two decades as a Hollywood superstar, retreated from the glamor and excesses of the movie scene late in his short life and embraced Christianity. When he died at age 50, McQueen was clutching a Bible – one given to him by Billy Graham.