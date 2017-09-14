More Videos

  • Steve McQueen got a Bible from Billy Graham, he later died while holding on to it.

Actor Steve McQueen, who personified cool during his nearly two decades as a Hollywood superstar, retreated from the glamor and excesses of the movie scene late in his short life and embraced Christianity. When he died at age 50, McQueen was clutching a Bible – one given to him by Billy Graham.

National

How a private meeting with Billy Graham changed actor Steve McQueen’s life

By Tim Funk

September 14, 2017 10:31 PM

UPDATED September 15, 2017 08:07 AM

Actor Steve McQueen, who personified cool during his nearly two decades as a Hollywood superstar, retreated from the glamor and excesses of the movie scene late in his short life and embraced Christianity.

When he died at age 50, McQueen was clutching a Bible – one given to him by Billy Graham.

In fact, it was Graham’s personal Bible, the one he preached from at crusades. The Charlotte-born evangelist had handed it to the actor, then gravely ill with cancer, during a private meeting Nov. 3, 1980 – just four days before McQueen died after surgery in Mexico.

“Steve McQueen” American Icon” is a documentary feature film about the Hollywood actor’s spiritual journey, which included a meeting late in his life with Charlotte-born evangelist Billy Graham. The story of the 1980 meeting, just days before McQueen’s death, is told in the film, which will be shown in theaters in Charlotte and across the country on Sept. 28.
Courtesy of American Icon Films

Nearly 37 years later, the story of Steve McQueen’s faith journey is finally about to be told on the big screen – the medium that made him internationally famous as the action hero in hits such as “Bullitt” and “The Great Escape.”

And though Billy Graham, now 98 and living in his mountain-top Montreat home, doesn’t speak or appear in person in “Steve McQueen: American Icon,” the preacher and his Bible play a major role in its final minutes.

The faith-based documentary feature film will be shown at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 at theaters in Charlotte and around the country. The host for this one-night event will be Greg Laurie, a lifelong McQueen fan and the pastor of one of America’s biggest megachurches, Harvest Christian Fellowship in southern California.

Much of the drama in the new film comes late: Viewers are told that McQueen took along the Graham Bible – with a prayerful note from the evangelist on an inside page – when he traveled to Juarez, Mexico, for the operation to remove a tumor.

The actor died of a heart attack shortly afterward, on Nov. 7, 1980. And when Grady Ragsdale, the manager of McQueen’s ranch in California, went to retrieve the body, he pulled the sheet back and found that McQueen had died clutching the Bible to his chest.

Laurie puts it this way in the film: “He was holding on to the Bible of Billy Graham as he entered eternity.”

‘Closest thing to God on earth’

In an 1980 interview with the Asheville Citizen not long after McQueen’s death, Graham called his meeting with the actor “one of the most heartwarming stories of my ministry. I think it illustrates how lonely most well-known people are, how guarded they must live and how they really are searching for something. Steve McQueen found what he was searching for.”

From the film, “American Icon,” a shot of the personal Bible evangelist Billy Graham used to preach from in 1980. He gave it to actor Steve McQueen, who was days away from dying.
Courtesy of American Icon Films

The film – “Steve McQueen: American Icon” – also features interviews with actor Mel Gibson, other actors who worked with McQueen, a renowned stuntman, pilots who taught McQueen how to fly, his pastor, his biographer and the last of his three wives, model Barbara Minty McQueen.

Steve McQueen became a movie star in the 1960s, establishing his image as the King of Cool in the roles of the motorcycle-riding POW in “The Great Escape” and the Ford Mustang-driving police detective in “Bullitt.” Other McQueen hits in that decade and in the 1970s included: “The Magnificent Seven,” “The Cincinnati Kid,” “The Sand Pebbles,” “The Thomas Crown Affair,” “Towering Inferno,” “The Reivers,” “Le Mans,” “The Getaway” and “Junior Bonner.”

But toward the end of his life, McQueen disconnected from Hollywood, sought more privacy and meaning and started attending church.

“He wanted to meet with Billy Graham,” Laurie recounts in the film. “And Billy at that time was really, in many ways, the visible representative of evangelical Christians.”

Adds McQueen biographer Marshall Terrill in the film: “He felt that Billy Graham was the closest thing to God on earth. He could give (McQueen) either some sort of insight or ... some sort of wisdom.”

From the film, “American Icon,” a shot of the prayerful note Billy Graham wrote in the Bible he gave actor Steve McQueen.
Courtesy of American Icon Films

Graham and McQueen finally met privately in California on Nov. 3, 1980. When the actor said he wished he had a Bible with him, the evangelist gave him his own weathered, marked-up copy.

On screen, viewers will see that Bible, with “Billy Graham” on the cover, and Graham’s personal note to McQueen:

“To my friend Steve McQueen, May God bless you and keep you always. Billy Graham.” The evangelist also wrote “Phil 1:6,” a reference to a passage in Paul’s Letter to the Philippians in the New Testament.

It reads: “ . . . being confident of this, that he who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus.”

‘I’ll see you in heaven’

A spokesman for the Charlotte-based Billy Graham Evangelistic Association told the Observer that the story the film tells about the meeting of Graham and McQueen is true. As proof, the BGEA emailed a copy of the 1980 Asheville Citizen article.

As Graham was getting ready to leave his private meeting with the actor, the film says, McQueen said to him: “I’ll see you in heaven.”

After he died, McQueen’s widow says in the film that her first phone call was to Graham, who counseled her and gave her a prayer.

In the 1980 interview with the Asheville Citizen, Graham described his meeting with McQueen this way:

“I wouldn’t have recognized him. He looked like a little old man of 90, all wrinkled and shrunk. But his eyes sparkled above the oxygen mask he was using.”

“Steve McQueen: American Icon” ends with an audio of the actor talking three weeks before his death.

“I want to change some people’s lives somehow, to tell people that I know the Lord,” McQueen says. “I used to be more macho. And now my body is gone, is broken. But my spirit isn’t broken.”

Tim Funk: 704-358-5703, @timfunk

Want to go?

“Steve McQueen: American Icon” will be shown at 7 p.m. (local time) Sept. 28 at theaters in Charlotte and around the country.

To find a theater near you and buy a ticket online, click here. You can also watch the trailer for the film.

