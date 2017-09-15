Extra police sent into NYC transit system after London scare

The New York Police Department says it has moved extra officers, bomb-detection dogs and heavy weapons teams into the city's transit system as a precaution following the London subway bombing.
Department spokesman J. Peter Donald said Friday that the NYPD is monitoring intelligence through a joint terrorism task force.
Commissioner James O'Neill says there have been no direct threats to New York City, but people should always be vigilant and aware of their surroundings.
Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he's directed state law enforcement to increase transportation security at airports, bridges, tunnels and mass transit systems across New York.
In London, a homemade bomb exploded on a packed subway train during Friday morning's rush, leaving more than 20 people injured.
