As Trump considers bipartisan immigration deal, some set their MAGA hats on fire

As President Donald Trump considers striking a deal with Congressional Democrats that would enshrine DACA protections into law in exchange for strengthened border security, some immigration hardliners in Trump’s base fumed over what they perceived as a broken promise.
Democratic minority leaders Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer said in a joint statement Wednesday night that they agreed in principle to a deal with Trump that would enshrine DACA protections into law.
Pelosi, Schumer and Trump agreed to “work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that’s acceptable to both sides,” the joint statement read.
Later that night, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted that Trump discussed DACA and border security with Pelosi and Schumer, but asserted that “excluding the wall was certainly not agreed to.”
But the following day, Trump told reporters “the wall will come later,” according to CNN.
A core tenet of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign was his promise to build a wall on the nation’s southern border to curb illegal immigration. He also said on the campaign trail that he would repeal the DACA program, which was authorized by former President Barack Obama through executive action in 2012.
The program protects nearly 800,000 undocumented immigrants brought here as children from deportation.
Reaction from Trump supporters was swift: Ann Coulter, known for her fiery support of Trump and conservative causes, tweeted “At this point, who DOESN’T want Trump impeached?” Breitbart, with former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon as its executive chairman, referred to Trump as “Amnesty Don” in a banner.
And on Twitter, under the trend #burnmyMAGAhat, some Trump supporters set their signature red hats ablaze to signal their displeasure at the potential bipartisan immigration deal.
#AmnestyDon#BuildTheWall#BurnMyMAGAHat— Black Pillman (@TrumpTrumpsUp) September 14, 2017
Done.@AnnCoulter@KausMickey pic.twitter.com/E7AIHP57dp
#AmnestyDon #burnmyMAGAhat pic.twitter.com/xECHLI1XZn— Nathan Simms (@ClevelandSimms) September 15, 2017
When @realDonaldTrump lets the swamp monsters in and shows the base the door...the base fights back -The Deplorables #MAGA #DACA #NoAmnesty pic.twitter.com/EvpyekS26y— MAGA G (@Pandas4Trump) September 15, 2017
Found this by the side of the road ... #amnestydon #burnmyMAGAhat pic.twitter.com/QivQ81xClG— Mickey Kaus (@kausmickey) September 14, 2017
Here's mine. #AmnestyDon pic.twitter.com/37Znr79n7f— Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) September 14, 2017
Luis Withrow, a Twitter user known for his support of Trump, explained why he was burning his Make America Great Again hat.
“To not end DACA, to stay in Afghanistan and to violate several campaign promises, leaves me no choice,” he said, still wearing the iconic scarlet hat as he held a blazing flame. “You have become the swamp; either drain the swamp, or you will never make America great again.”
He then set his hat down, holding the flame on it until the fire spread.
Dear @realdonaldtrump pic.twitter.com/CX0VRMOxJB— Luis Withrow (@_weese_) September 15, 2017
Others didn’t post their own burning hats, but tweeted in support of the trend.
Trump supporters. We need to get together and do a public #MAGA hat and shirt burning. Maybe that will get Trump back in line.— The Right Defense (@TheRightDefense) September 14, 2017
While some cautioned their fellow Trump supporters from reacting too quickly.
Fellow Trump supporters, no deal has been finalized yet, don't jump the gun thats what the left wants you to do! #AmnestyDon #burnmyMAGAhat— Darren Strazek (@DarrenStrazek) September 15, 2017
And others, seemingly opposed to Trump’s presidency, just basked in the glow of the blazing hats.
LOLOLOLOLLLLLLLLLL THERE IS A BURN MY MAGA HAT HASHTAG AND I AM DEAD pic.twitter.com/aiEnnYHQm1— Kilgore Trout (@KT_So_It_Goes) September 15, 2017
Holy hell. The #burnmyMAGAhat makes me laugh. We go out and protest by marching. They burn their cheap ass hats. It's amazing. Such lazy.— Dizzy (@DizzyGirlSusie) September 15, 2017
