Illinois decided to make feminine hygiene products available in schools - for free

Illinois to require free feminine hygiene products in school bathrooms Maggie O'Loughlin, O'Fallon District 90 nurse, discusses a new Illinois law requiring schools with students in 6th through 12th grade to provide feminine hygiene products for free in girls bathrooms. Maggie O'Loughlin, O'Fallon District 90 nurse, discusses a new Illinois law requiring schools with students in 6th through 12th grade to provide feminine hygiene products for free in girls bathrooms. jbustos@bnd.com

