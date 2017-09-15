He’s building his lawn-mowing business. Today, he did the White House lawn. He’s 11.

More Videos 1:50 Drone video shows Hurricane Irma devastation in the Florida Keys near Islamorada Pause 2:09 How not to land a rocket - a SpaceX blooper reel 2:16 Trailer: “Steve McQueen: American Icon” 1:03 Steve McQueen got a Bible from Billy Graham, he later died while holding on to it. 2:03 Hurricane Irma forecast predictions through Tuesday 1:34 Moore County's coldest case 0:36 Want to have a beer with your pet? 0:55 Shoplifting becoming more sophisticated and organized 1:52 NC principals may retire to avoid pay cuts 1:43 New NC K-3 class size rules could hurt teaching and learning Video Link copy Embed Code copy

11-year-old Virginia boy mows White House lawn Eleven-year-old Frank “FX” Giaccio landed the ultimate lawn mowing gig on Sept. 15, The White House. The opportunity came after Giaccio wrote a letter to the President, which White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders read to the press. According to Sanders, Giaccio wrote that it would be his “honor to mow the White House lawn.” Eleven-year-old Frank “FX” Giaccio landed the ultimate lawn mowing gig on Sept. 15, The White House. The opportunity came after Giaccio wrote a letter to the President, which White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders read to the press. According to Sanders, Giaccio wrote that it would be his “honor to mow the White House lawn.” The White House

