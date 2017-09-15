Principal accused of locking 5-year-old in closet crawling with spiders and roaches

A 5-year-old girl told police that the principal of her Baton Rouge, Louisiana school locked her in a closet filled with bugs.
Baton Rouge police issued a warrant for Shafeeq Syid Shamsid-Deen, the principal and founder of Laurel Oaks Charter School, for cruelty to a juvenile, which is a felony, as well as false imprisonment, The Advocate reported.
According to the warrant, obtained by WAFB, Shamsid-Deen told the girl on Aug. 22, to “go into the closet with the spiders, and if she screamed, he would turn the lights off.” The girl said the closet “stinks” and had “spiders and roaches in it that crawl on her.”
One of the teachers said she found the child “weeping hysterically” after they overheard screaming and opened the door, The Advocate reported.
The girl said Shamsid-Deen "puts her in the closet when she is bad," according to the warrant.
The closet also had paint, various supplies and a small chair that had recently been placed there. One of the teachers voiced concerns about the closet, but Shamsid-Deen replied that the school “will work to make sure we have a proper time-out area for scholars to reset in the cafeteria,” according to the warrant obtained by The Advocate.
Brian Adams, chairman of the school’s board of directors, told The Advocate Wednesday that Shamsid-Deen was suspended pending the investigation. As of Friday, he has not been admitted into police custody.
“Laurel Oaks Charter School is committed to the safety and well-being of all students,” the statement says. “Any action that would constitute a crime or result in neglect of a child has never been the policy at Laurel Oaks Charter School and is currently not the policy.”
Comments