In this undated photo released by 22nd Judicial Circuit Court of Missouri, St. Louis Circuit Judge Timothy Wilson is seen. Wilson acquitted Jason Stockley, a white former St. Louis police officer Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in the death of Anthony Lamar Smith, a black man who was fatally shot following a high-speed chase in 2011. 22nd Judicial Circuit Court of Missouri via AP)
Judge in St. Louis case has ruled for and against police

September 16, 2017 3:15 AM

The judge who acquitted a white former St. Louis police officer in the killing of a black man is described as objective and well-respected by prosecutors and defense lawyers.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Timothy Wilson has ruled both for and against police during his 28 years on the bench.

The judge wrote in his opinion Friday that he wasn't "firmly convinced" Jason Stockley was guilty of first-degree murder in the 2011 death of Anthony Lamar Smith following a high-speed chase. Stockley shot Smith five times, saying he saw Smith holding a gun. Prosecutors claimed Stockley planted a gun in Smith's car.

Wilson agreed to waive a jury trial and decide the case against Stockley over the objection of prosecutors.

Wilson must retire when he turns 70 in December.

