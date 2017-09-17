‘Busty’ high school girl was kicked out of class. Some students defend the teacher.

More Videos 0:41 11-year-old Virginia boy mows White House lawn Pause 1:25 Former NC state employee paying for mistake by the state 0:25 NC State's Boone takes an interception to the house 1:11 NC State's Chubb: 'We had fun flying around' 1:52 NC principals may retire to avoid pay cuts 1:57 Duke QB Daniel Jones on Blue Devils' win over Baylor 2:12 Wilmington-based group on Animal Planet's 'Pit Bulls & Parolees' 1:23 You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 2:30 NC State's Samuels: 'I just think to score' 2:09 Trump sows confusion over Russian hacking Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Joplin, Missouri, mom picks up her daughter after 'dress code violation' A Joplin, Mo., mom says a teacher called her 17-year-old daughter “busty” and “plus-sized” and kicked her out of class for wearing a blouse that “didn’t cover her cleavage properly.” Melissa Barber says Kelsey Anderson was singled out at Joplin High School last Friday. A Joplin, Mo., mom says a teacher called her 17-year-old daughter “busty” and “plus-sized” and kicked her out of class for wearing a blouse that “didn’t cover her cleavage properly.” Melissa Barber says Kelsey Anderson was singled out at Joplin High School last Friday. Melissa Barber Facebook

