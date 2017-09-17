Firefighters in Worms, Germany, cut this weight off a man’s penis Friday after he somehow got it stuck at a gym.
National

Man’s penis gets stuck in a weight at the gym. Firefighters had to be called

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

September 17, 2017 11:59 AM

Firefighters in Worms, Germany, spent three hours Friday cutting a man’s penis free from a set of weights.

Yes, you read that correctly.

The man somehow got his penis stuck inside a 2.6 kg weight plate, Worms firefighters report on Facebook. He went to a hospital, weight and all, for help. The hospital called firefighters for assistance.

A fire crew spent three hours removing the weight using a grinder and hydraulic cutter. The Facebook post includes a photo of the weight cut into five pieces.

“Please do not imitate such actions,” firefighters advised.

Einsatzbericht: Kurioser Trainingsunfall - Hilfeleistung fürs Klinikum

Posted by Feuerwehr Worms on Friday, September 15, 2017

