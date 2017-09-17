A protester confronts a police officer in riot gear shortly before violence breaks out during a protest in the Delmar Loop in University City, Mo. People were there to protest the not-guilty verdict in the first-degree murder trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley in the December 2011 shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith.
A protester confronts a police officer in riot gear shortly before violence breaks out during a protest in the Delmar Loop in University City, Mo. People were there to protest the not-guilty verdict in the first-degree murder trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley in the December 2011 shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith. By Kaley Johnson kjohnson@bnd.com

19 arrested, dozens of businesses damaged in second night of protests near St. Louis

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

September 17, 2017 12:15 PM

Nineteen people were arrested Saturday night during the continued protest of former police officer Jason Stockley’s acquittal of first-degree murder in the death of Anthony Lamar Smith.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department reported two arrests, St. Louis County Police Department reported seven and University City police reported 10, the agencies tweeted late Saturday night. The charges range from failure to disperse, resisting, assault on an officer and damage to property. Friday night protests saw 33 arrests from city police.

For most of Saturday, the protests stayed peaceful. It was only Saturday night when the official protest ended that people started to get more violent and destructive.

  • Protesters threw rocks and paint at police wearing riot gear
  • 23 businesses on the Delmar Loop in University City were damaged
  • More than five police cars were damaged
  • Police brought out pepper spray to control some protesters
  • No serious police or civilian injuries
  • Federal prosecutors said they will not open a new civil rights investigation into Smith’s death
  • U2 and Ed Sheeran canceled their concerts for the weekend in St. Louis due to security concerns

Smith’s death is only one of several high profile cases where a white officer killed a black man, including the 2014 killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo., that sparked months of angry and sometimes violent protests.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens also issued a statement following the Saturday night protests:

“Saturday night, some criminals decided to pick up rocks and break windows. They thought they’d get away with it. They were wrong. Our officers caught ‘em, cuffed ‘em, and threw ‘em in jail.

In the past, our leaders let people break windows, loot, start fires. They let them do it. Not this time. Tonight, the police arrested the vandals. At this moment, they’re all sitting in a jail cell. They’re gonna wake up and face felony charges.

These aren’t protestors, these are criminals.

Criminals, listen up: you break a window, you’re going to be behind bars. It’s that simple.”

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

