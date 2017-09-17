More Videos

11-year-old Virginia boy mows White House lawn 0:41

11-year-old Virginia boy mows White House lawn

Pause
Former NC state employee paying for mistake by the state 1:25

Former NC state employee paying for mistake by the state

NC State's Boone takes an interception to the house 0:25

NC State's Boone takes an interception to the house

NC principals may retire to avoid pay cuts 1:52

NC principals may retire to avoid pay cuts

Wilmington-based group on Animal Planet's 'Pit Bulls & Parolees' 2:12

Wilmington-based group on Animal Planet's 'Pit Bulls & Parolees'

NC State's Chubb: 'We had fun flying around' 1:11

NC State's Chubb: 'We had fun flying around'

Duke QB Daniel Jones on Blue Devils' win over Baylor 1:57

Duke QB Daniel Jones on Blue Devils' win over Baylor

Drone video shows Hurricane Irma devastation in the Florida Keys near Islamorada 1:50

Drone video shows Hurricane Irma devastation in the Florida Keys near Islamorada

State Treasurer Dale Folwell talks about collecting overpayments 0:49

State Treasurer Dale Folwell talks about collecting overpayments

Want to have a beer with your pet? 0:36

Want to have a beer with your pet?

Alexa Ard / McClatchy
Alexa Ard / McClatchy

National

Trump hypes mock video of golf ball seen striking Clinton

September 17, 2017 12:26 PM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump has retweeted a mock video that shows him striking a golf ball that – in the next frame – seemingly hits Hillary Clinton in the back and knocks her down as she boards a plane.

The re-edited video appears to be a doctored version of news footage from 2011 that shows the then-secretary of state falling after climbing the stairs to the plane.

The tweet says: “Donald Trump’s amazing golf swing (hash)CrookedHillary.”

Trump has been critical of his 2016 rival after she re-emerged in the spotlight recently to promote her new book detailing the closely contested presidential campaign.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

11-year-old Virginia boy mows White House lawn

View More Video