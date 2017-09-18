National

Lawyer: Georgia Tech police overreacted by killing student

The Associated Press

September 18, 2017 7:47 AM

ATLANTA

The lawyer for the family of a student killed by Georgia Tech police says the officer who fired the fatal shot overreacted.

Campus police killed 21-year-old Scout Schultz, who they say was advancing on officers with a knife. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Schultz refused to put down the knife and kept moving toward officers late Saturday outside a dormitory.

Attorney Chris Stewart told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he thinks Schultz was having a mental breakdown and didn't know what to do.

Stewart and the student's family plan a news conference Monday morning.

WSB-TV reported the item involved, still on the ground when its news crew arrived, appeared to be a "metal, flip-open, multi-tool knife."

Schultz was president of Pride Alliance at Georgia Tech.

Authorities haven't identified the officer who shot him.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

11-year-old Virginia boy mows White House lawn

11-year-old Virginia boy mows White House lawn 0:41

11-year-old Virginia boy mows White House lawn
Cassini's awe-inspiring images of Saturn and its moons 1:34

Cassini's awe-inspiring images of Saturn and its moons

Drone video shows Hurricane Irma devastation in the Florida Keys near Islamorada 1:50

Drone video shows Hurricane Irma devastation in the Florida Keys near Islamorada

View More Video