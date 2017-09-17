Maria becomes a hurricane as warnings are issued for islands already decimated by Irma

Islands in the Caribbean remain piles of debris after Hurricane Irma ripped through last week, but the region must now brace for another threat: The National Hurricane Center announced Sunday that Maria, a storm moving through the Atlantic, is officially a hurricane.
As of 5 p.m., Hurricane Maria was moving west-northwest at 15 miles per hour and is on track to hit the Leeward Islands Monday night. A hurricane warning, which means hurricane conditions are expected, is in effect for Guadeloupe, Dominica and St. Kitts, Nevis, and Montserrat. Martinique, Antigua and Barbuda, Saba and St. Eustatius, and St. Lucia are under a tropical storm warning, which means tropical storm conditions are expected within 36 hours.
The U.S. Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, Saba and St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, St. Martin and St. Barthelemy, and Anguilla are under hurricane watches, which means hurricane conditions are possible. They are issued 48 hours before the anticipated start of tropical-storm-force winds.
Many of those tiny Caribbean islands were destroyed by Irma, which traveled through the Caribbean before hitting the U.S. mainland in southern Florida and traveling up the state, causing record evacuations as people fled the hurricane’s path. Some areas of the state still do not have power and residents in some destroyed areas have not yet been allowed to return to their homes.
The Leeward Islands are expected to begin experiencing tropical storm conditions Monday, with hurricane conditions expected by that night. The National Hurricane Center predicted a storm surge of four to six feet and most areas impacted by the storm could see between six to 12 inches of rain, although up to 20 inches in isolated areas, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, is possible. Hurricane watches may be extended to those areas by Monday night.
The storm has characteristics that “make it a prime candidate for significant intensification,” the National Hurricane Center said. It is expected to continue strengthening and could become a major hurricane in the next 48 hours, and is likely to remain that way on days three through five.
