'It's my world:' HOA says sick little girl's playhouse violates a 'no shed' policy

The Rock Hill Home Owners Association has its sights set on a tiny pink playhouse in a Blue Springs, Missouri neighborhood.
Bobbie Goolsby bought the playhouse for her six-year-old granddaughter, Emma, who nearly died from an autoimmune disorder, according to the KSHB.
Emma told the TV station the playhouse was her “safe space” where she goes to play everyday and take her breathing treatments.
"It's my world," Emma said.
Goolsby tried to find a loophole in HOA bylaws that prohibit sheds, but HOA President Dee Ann Myers told KSHB that the playhouse still violates its policy.
"We have kindly requested them to remove this unapproved structure numerous times to no avail,” Myers wrote in an email. “We know both the Goolsby's and their Real Estate Agent had copies of these rules prior to purchasing this home and have simply ignored them. At a recent HOA annual meeting the Board opened the floor to the Goolsby's to appeal their case and the HOA decided to hold firm in its original decision."
According to KSHB, the HOA told the family that the playhouse needed to be removed and that "we would prefer not to take legal action but will move forward if not resolved."
However, Goolsby said she and her realtor checked to see if the playhouse was a violation before she purchased the house and were told it would be OK.
"It's sad that they're picking on a child's playhouse," Goolsby told KSHB of the HOA’s message, adding that she is willing to fight the organization in court. “If I have to remove it, she would be devastated.”
This isn’t the first time the HOA has taken a controversial stance on a child’s playhouse. Last March in Raymore, Missouri, 6-year-old Ella Joe Schultz was nominated for the Make-A-Wish foundation.
Suffering from acute lymphoblastic leukemia and other health issues, she requested a playhouse, and the foundation agreed to build one. Initially, the HOA denied construction for the playhouse, but after a some backlash, the HOA, separate from the Rock Hill HOA, changed its decision.
