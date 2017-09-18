A man throws a rock into the window as demonstrators march in response to a not guilty verdict in the trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in St. Louis. Stockley was acquitted in the 2011 killing of a black man following a high-speed chase.
A man throws a rock into the window as demonstrators march in response to a not guilty verdict in the trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in St. Louis. Stockley was acquitted in the 2011 killing of a black man following a high-speed chase. Jeff Roberson AP Photo
A man throws a rock into the window as demonstrators march in response to a not guilty verdict in the trial of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in St. Louis. Stockley was acquitted in the 2011 killing of a black man following a high-speed chase. Jeff Roberson AP Photo

National

Dozens arrested as St. Louis readies for more protests

By JIM SALTER and SUMMER BALLENTINE Associated Press

September 18, 2017 1:51 AM

ST. LOUIS

St. Louis police arrested dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive night.

More protests are expected Monday, three days after a judge cleared ex-officer Jason Stockley in the 2011 shooting death of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith.

Hundreds have gathered every day since the announcement to decry the judge's ruling and call for racial equity.

While demonstrations have been nonviolent during the day, smaller groups that remain at night have broken windows and thrown objects at police for the past three nights.

Buses carrying police officers in full riot gear and shields arrived Sunday night near the downtown location where police said significant property damage was reported. One officer sustained a leg injury.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

11-year-old Virginia boy mows White House lawn

11-year-old Virginia boy mows White House lawn 0:41

11-year-old Virginia boy mows White House lawn
Cassini's awe-inspiring images of Saturn and its moons 1:34

Cassini's awe-inspiring images of Saturn and its moons

Drone video shows Hurricane Irma devastation in the Florida Keys near Islamorada 1:50

Drone video shows Hurricane Irma devastation in the Florida Keys near Islamorada

View More Video