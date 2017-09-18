Activist urges walrus rafts in absence of Arctic sea ice

This undated photo provided by U.S. Fish and Wildlife shows Walrus cows and yearlings resting on ice in Alaska. An environmental activist wants the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to reconsider using anchored rafts in the Chukchi Sea to provide walruses a platform to rest. Diminished sea ice brought on by global warming in recent years has forced walruses to the Russia and Alaska coasts in herds of 35,000 or more.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife via AP

Joel Garlich-Miller