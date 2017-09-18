‘Shoot me!’ the student told police, brandishing a knife.

More Videos 0:41 11-year-old Virginia boy mows White House lawn Pause 1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall 1:25 Former NC state employee paying for mistake by the state 1:52 NC principals may retire to avoid pay cuts 0:21 Maria picks up strength, likely to become major hurricane 0:25 NC State's Boone takes an interception to the house 1:11 NC State's Chubb: 'We had fun flying around' 0:49 State Treasurer Dale Folwell talks about collecting overpayments 0:36 Want to have a beer with your pet? 1:41 A drought helped set the stage for the Syrian War Video Link copy Embed Code copy

The moment a Georgia Tech student is shot after standoff with police A 21-year-old man, identified as Georgia Tech student Scout Schultz by a university spokesman, according to reports, was fatally shot by campus police on the university’s Atlanta campus late Saturday, September 16, after refusing drop a knife. In this video, police are seen pointing guns at Schultz, and heard ordering him to “drop the knife,” as well as asking his name. Schultz, who appears to be barefoot, shouts “shoot me.” He advances towards one of the officers and is then shot. Reports said he died in a nearby hospital on September 17. A 21-year-old man, identified as Georgia Tech student Scout Schultz by a university spokesman, according to reports, was fatally shot by campus police on the university’s Atlanta campus late Saturday, September 16, after refusing drop a knife. In this video, police are seen pointing guns at Schultz, and heard ordering him to “drop the knife,” as well as asking his name. Schultz, who appears to be barefoot, shouts “shoot me.” He advances towards one of the officers and is then shot. Reports said he died in a nearby hospital on September 17. Vimeo/Maxim Mints via Storyful

