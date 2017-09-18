Missing man's body sat in a truck in an airport parking lot for eight months

More Videos 1:00 Orange's Payton Wilson talks about flipping from UNC to NC State Pause 1:21 Dave Doeren stays with NC State 0:41 Payton Wilson commits to the Wolfpack 0:46 Chinese tire company will bring 800 jobs to Edgecombe County 2:24 NC State's Keatts: 'We could be a very good basketball team but we have to be a little bit more stingy' 1:30 Pageant comes (to new) home for Christmas 1:59 SC Gov. Henry McMaster on DACA 0:17 FCC votes to repeal net neutrality regulations 3:06 S.C rally-goers discuss what DACA means to them -- and what they stand to lose 3:44 An average of 30 youths are killed annually in Miami-Dade County Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Her husband’s body sat in an airport parking lot for eight months. She wants answers Carolina Potter describes her frustrations at how Lenexa and KCI Airport police handled her missing person report on her husband Randy Potter. He was missing for eight months until Kansas City police found Potter’s body last week at KCI Airport when they were alerted to a foul odor coming from a truck. He appeared to have died by suicide. His family wants to know why his body was not found sooner. Carolina Potter describes her frustrations at how Lenexa and KCI Airport police handled her missing person report on her husband Randy Potter. He was missing for eight months until Kansas City police found Potter’s body last week at KCI Airport when they were alerted to a foul odor coming from a truck. He appeared to have died by suicide. His family wants to know why his body was not found sooner. Allison Long and Ian Cummings The Kansas City Star

