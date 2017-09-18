He’s running for re-election. But he can’t poop in public anymore, a court said

More Videos 0:41 11-year-old Virginia boy mows White House lawn Pause 0:42 Puppy recovers after being shot 18 times 0:21 Maria becomes at Cat 3 hurricane 2:58 Fair worker falls from Ferris wheel after trying to rescue children 1:25 Former NC state employee paying for mistake by the state 1:52 NC principals may retire to avoid pay cuts 0:36 Want to have a beer with your pet? 0:30 Mama bear has her paws full with five cubs at Biltmore Estate 0:49 State Treasurer Dale Folwell talks about collecting overpayments 1:05 Watch a 94-year-old grandmother's reaction when cops bring supplies to her door before Irma Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Watch: Video was used as evidence in 2009 case for pooping in public Kevin Gonzalves, a Merced Irrigation District board director up for re-election, was convicted of a misdemeanor nearly a decade ago for defecating on public property. Gonzalves pleaded no contest and was convicted in 2009 of a single misdemeanor count of being a public nuisance, according to documents obtained by the Sun-Star. Kevin Gonzalves, a Merced Irrigation District board director up for re-election, was convicted of a misdemeanor nearly a decade ago for defecating on public property. Gonzalves pleaded no contest and was convicted in 2009 of a single misdemeanor count of being a public nuisance, according to documents obtained by the Sun-Star.

