Montana congressman misled authorities on reporter's assault

FILE - This Aug. 25, 2017, booking photo originally provided by the Gallatin County Detention Center shows U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, R-Mont. A Montana judge has ordered the release on Monday, Oct. 10, 2017, of the mug shot taken of the state's lone Congressman after he was convicted of assaulting a Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs on the eve of the special election that put him in office. More than 100 pages of documents, photos and audio from the investigation into Gianforte were released under a court order on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. Gallatin County Detention Center via AP, File)