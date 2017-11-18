A university’s beloved bulldog mascot was dying, so the school held a graduation for him

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 2:13 They Survived the School Shooting. Now They’re Calling for Action. Pause 1:48 'Our innocence has been taken from us,' school shooting survivor says 3:30 Where could Amazon's HQ2 end up if it came to the Triangle? 2:23 Arraignment hearing for suspect in Florida high school mass shooting 1:25 Portraits of the Florida school shooting victims begin to emerge 1:01 Police break through classroom doors to sweep, evacuate Florida high school 0:46 Passer-by video shows arrest of Florida school shooting suspect 0:42 Panicked mother reunited with son after Florida school shooting 1:53 Students and staff tell what happened inside Florida high school 0:55 ‘Many’ dead, former student in custody after school shooting at Florida high school Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Thurber, the beloved mascot for the University of Redlands, was diagnosed with cancer in early November. The university honored him with a commencement ceremony Monday to thank him for his service. Thurber, 8, passed away Tuesday. University of Redlands University of Redlands

Thurber, the beloved mascot for the University of Redlands, was diagnosed with cancer in early November. The university honored him with a commencement ceremony Monday to thank him for his service. Thurber, 8, passed away Tuesday. University of Redlands University of Redlands