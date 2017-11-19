Listeria found in not just one, but two packs of guacamole as recall expands

More Videos 1:35 In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers Pause 3:19 Thurber's graduation 1:53 Television rivals broadcasts Christmas parade despite exclusive contract 0:43 A shark and Kermit doing the limbo - some of the floats of the Raleigh Christmas Parade 0:18 Milliseconds from a touchdown 3:44 NC State's Doeren: 'You gotta make the plays when they are there' 1:39 NC State's Chubb: 'As a team, we didn’t execute offense, defense' 2:01 Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 1:33 Ron Cherry, legendary ACC referee, looks back on his career 2:41 Krzyzewski explains Duke's sluggish performance against Southern University Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Listeria is rare but dangerous Listeria is a bacteria that can cause food-borne illness, known as listeriosis. It can grow in foods such as uncooked meats, vegetables, soft cheeses and unpasteurized milk. Doctor Steven Gordon of Cleveland Clinic says that although listeria isn't common, it can be very dangerous. Listeria is a bacteria that can cause food-borne illness, known as listeriosis. It can grow in foods such as uncooked meats, vegetables, soft cheeses and unpasteurized milk. Doctor Steven Gordon of Cleveland Clinic says that although listeria isn't common, it can be very dangerous. Cleveland Clinic News Service

Listeria is a bacteria that can cause food-borne illness, known as listeriosis. It can grow in foods such as uncooked meats, vegetables, soft cheeses and unpasteurized milk. Doctor Steven Gordon of Cleveland Clinic says that although listeria isn't common, it can be very dangerous. Cleveland Clinic News Service