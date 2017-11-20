National

Alabama inmate escapes custody for 2nd time in under 30 days

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 05:18 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 8 MINUTES AGO

ROCKFORD, Ala.

An Alabama man has escaped custody for the second time in less than one month.

Coosa County Sheriff Terry Wilson told news outlets that 27-year-old Shane Anthony Vernon "physically circumvented the security of the jail and escaped the facility" on Sunday around 2:30 p.m. Vernon had previously escaped Oct. 29 by forcibly removing his restraints and running while being booked into the county jail. He was recaptured the next day.

Wilson says Vernon is to be considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen in a wooded area of Elmore County, close to the Coosa County line. Wilson says authorities believe Vernon stole an electric dirt bike in Elmore County.

Vernon was being held on multiple felony charges, which according to online jail records, include burglary and auto theft.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Plane barely misses police car as it crash-lands on highway

    A police dashcam captured the moment a small plane crash-landed on a highway in Clearwater, Florida. The pilot and passenger and motorists on the road were unharmed.

Plane barely misses police car as it crash-lands on highway

Plane barely misses police car as it crash-lands on highway 1:03

Plane barely misses police car as it crash-lands on highway
In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers
Deadly California shooting 'a total of seven shooting scenes' 1:58

Deadly California shooting 'a total of seven shooting scenes'

View More Video