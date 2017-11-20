More Videos

Plane barely misses police car as it crash-lands on highway 1:03

Plane barely misses police car as it crash-lands on highway

Pause
In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

The JFK Assassination: A cast of characters 3:19

The JFK Assassination: A cast of characters

Watch how much packaged marijuana Merced County deputies uncovered 1:19

Watch how much packaged marijuana Merced County deputies uncovered

Milliseconds from a touchdown 0:18

Milliseconds from a touchdown

'We've got to help Victor,' Hurricanes coach Bill Peters says 2:19

'We've got to help Victor,' Hurricanes coach Bill Peters says

A shark and Kermit doing the limbo - some of the floats of the Raleigh Christmas Parade 0:43

A shark and Kermit doing the limbo - some of the floats of the Raleigh Christmas Parade

Television rivals broadcasts Christmas parade despite exclusive contract 1:53

Television rivals broadcasts Christmas parade despite exclusive contract

Investigation requested into NC lieutenant governor’s donor-funded TV studio 3:05

Investigation requested into NC lieutenant governor’s donor-funded TV studio

Rising Seas - Part 4 of 4 24:04

Rising Seas - Part 4 of 4

  • Cult leader Charles Manson dies at 83

    Charles Manson, who directed his followers to brutally kill the actress Sharon Tate and six others in August 1969, died at the age of 83. He spent almost 50 years in prison for the murders.

Charles Manson, who directed his followers to brutally kill the actress Sharon Tate and six others in August 1969, died at the age of 83. He spent almost 50 years in prison for the murders. Meta Viers McClatchy
Charles Manson, who directed his followers to brutally kill the actress Sharon Tate and six others in August 1969, died at the age of 83. He spent almost 50 years in prison for the murders. Meta Viers McClatchy

National

10 Things to Know for Today

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 08:38 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. CHARLES MANSON, WHOSE CULT SLAYINGS HORRIFIED WORLD, DIES

The imprisoned hippie cult leader, who orchestrated the gruesome murders of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six others in Los Angeles during the summer of 1969, was 83.

2. MUGABE WON'T GO QUIETLY; MORE PROTESTS VOWED

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The longtime authoritarian president ignores a midday local deadline set by Zimbabwe's ruling party to step down or face impeachment proceedings.

3. WASHINGTON MAY NOT HAVE SEEN THE LAST OF 'THE MOOCH'

Anthony Scaramucci, the short-lived White House communications chief, tells AP he remains in close touch with the Trump administration and sees himself working with the president again in the future.

4. WHITE HOUSE OPEN TO STRIKING HEALTH PROVISION FROM TAX BILL

The provision would repeal a requirement that everyone in the U.S. have health insurance or pay a fine, but is opposed by Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, whose vote the White House needs.

5. WHY TRUMP ISN'T STUMPING FOR MOORE

The president isn't calling for the Alabama Senate candidate to leave the race but won't campaign for the Republican because of "discomfort" with the sexual misconduct allegations against Moore.

6. HOW SUU KYI VIEWS GLOBAL INSTABILITY

Myanmar's leader, whose country is accused of violently pushing out minority Rohingya Muslims, says the world is facing conflict in part because illegal immigration spreads terrorism.

7. 'IT NEVER REALLY LEAVES YOU'

In the worst opioid epidemic in U.S. history, addiction recovery may be toughest for pain patients who must find safer ways to manage their conditions, AP learns.

8. TEEN TRANSGENDER MOVEMENT MORE WIDESPREAD THAN THOUGHT

Although the concept that children can be transgender has been discussed in the open only recently, one study estimates that about 150,000 teenagers in the U.S. identify as transgender, AP finds.

9. HARD TO BELIEVE: 'OBAMACARE' CAN BE HAD FOR FREE

Due to a quirk in the system, consumers are getting the word that taxpayer-subsidized health plans are widely available for next year for no monthly premium or little cost.

10. WOMEN DOMINATE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS, BUT NOT AS NOMINEES

Women instead took over the show with powerful performances from Diana Ross, Pink, Kelly Clarkson, Lady Gaga and more.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Plane barely misses police car as it crash-lands on highway 1:03

Plane barely misses police car as it crash-lands on highway

Pause
In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

The JFK Assassination: A cast of characters 3:19

The JFK Assassination: A cast of characters

Watch how much packaged marijuana Merced County deputies uncovered 1:19

Watch how much packaged marijuana Merced County deputies uncovered

Milliseconds from a touchdown 0:18

Milliseconds from a touchdown

'We've got to help Victor,' Hurricanes coach Bill Peters says 2:19

'We've got to help Victor,' Hurricanes coach Bill Peters says

A shark and Kermit doing the limbo - some of the floats of the Raleigh Christmas Parade 0:43

A shark and Kermit doing the limbo - some of the floats of the Raleigh Christmas Parade

Television rivals broadcasts Christmas parade despite exclusive contract 1:53

Television rivals broadcasts Christmas parade despite exclusive contract

Investigation requested into NC lieutenant governor’s donor-funded TV studio 3:05

Investigation requested into NC lieutenant governor’s donor-funded TV studio

Rising Seas - Part 4 of 4 24:04

Rising Seas - Part 4 of 4

  • Plane barely misses police car as it crash-lands on highway

    A police dashcam captured the moment a small plane crash-landed on a highway in Clearwater, Florida. The pilot and passenger and motorists on the road were unharmed.

Plane barely misses police car as it crash-lands on highway

View More Video