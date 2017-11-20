10 Things to Know for Today

More Videos 1:03 Plane barely misses police car as it crash-lands on highway Pause 1:35 In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 3:19 The JFK Assassination: A cast of characters 1:19 Watch how much packaged marijuana Merced County deputies uncovered 0:18 Milliseconds from a touchdown 2:19 'We've got to help Victor,' Hurricanes coach Bill Peters says 0:43 A shark and Kermit doing the limbo - some of the floats of the Raleigh Christmas Parade 1:53 Television rivals broadcasts Christmas parade despite exclusive contract 3:05 Investigation requested into NC lieutenant governor’s donor-funded TV studio 24:04 Rising Seas - Part 4 of 4 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Cult leader Charles Manson dies at 83 Charles Manson, who directed his followers to brutally kill the actress Sharon Tate and six others in August 1969, died at the age of 83. He spent almost 50 years in prison for the murders. Charles Manson, who directed his followers to brutally kill the actress Sharon Tate and six others in August 1969, died at the age of 83. He spent almost 50 years in prison for the murders. Meta Viers McClatchy

Charles Manson, who directed his followers to brutally kill the actress Sharon Tate and six others in August 1969, died at the age of 83. He spent almost 50 years in prison for the murders. Meta Viers McClatchy