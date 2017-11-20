National

The Latest: Ex-cop sentenced in daughter's boyfriend's death

The Associated Press

November 20, 2017 11:16 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

TULSA, Okla.

The Latest on the sentencing of a former police officer convicted of fatally shooting his daughter's boyfriend in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

A former police officer in Oklahoma has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the off-duty fatal shooting of his daughter's boyfriend.

Tulsa District Judge Sharon Holmes sentenced former Tulsa officer Shannon Kepler on Monday in the 2014 killing of 19-year-old Jeremey Lake. Kepler is white and Lake was black.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kepler was convicted of first-degree manslaughter last month after juries deadlocked in three earlier trials.

The manslaughter conviction carries a minimum sentence of four years, but sets no maximum term, leaving it up to the judge to decide. Jurors had recommended a 15-year term.

Kepler, who retired from the force after he was charged, told investigators that Lake was armed and that he shot him in self-defense. Police never found a weapon on Lake or at the scene.

___

8:34 a.m.

Sentencing is set for a former Oklahoma police officer who was convicted of manslaughter in the off-duty fatal shooting of his daughter's boyfriend.

Juries had deadlocked three times in the case of Shannon Kepler, who was convicted last month at his fourth trial in the 2014 slaying of 19-year-old Jeremey Lake. He's due to be sentenced Monday in Tulsa. Jurors have recommended that Kepler serve 15 years in prison.

The manslaughter conviction carries a minimum sentence of four years, but sets no maximum term, leaving it up to the judge to decide.

Kepler, who retired from the force after he was charged, told investigators that Lake was armed and that he had shot him in self-defense. Police never found a weapon on Lake or at the scene.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch as the Georgia Dome is imploded after 25 years of use

    The Georgia Dome is the only facility in the world to host the Super Bowl, the Final Four and the Olympics. After a little more than 25 years of use, it was demolished Monday.

Watch as the Georgia Dome is imploded after 25 years of use

Watch as the Georgia Dome is imploded after 25 years of use 1:11

Watch as the Georgia Dome is imploded after 25 years of use
Plane barely misses police car as it crash-lands on highway 1:03

Plane barely misses police car as it crash-lands on highway
In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

View More Video