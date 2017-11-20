Charles Manson mythology and pop culture

At least five people are dead, including a suspected gunman, after a series of shootings outside an elementary school and other locations in rural Northern California. Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston said the suspect was randomly picking targets.
Watch never-before-seen outtakes from the British filmmaker Sean Langan’s documentary, “Coming Home: Bowe Bergdahl vs. The United States,” from January 2016. It gives the public a chance to see Sergeant Bergdahl’s firsthand account of his captivity.
"We can tell you there was a domestic situation going on within this family. The suspect's mother-in-law attended this church," shared Freeman Martin of the Texas Department of Public Safety during an update about the shooting on Monday.