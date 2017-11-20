This man tried to buy a girl younger than 10 to be his wife for $100 a month, police say

A Michigan man faces federal charges for trying to purchase a young girl for sex during an undercover operation, WJBK reports.
Josh Michael Waldrop, 24, of Burton, was arrested Nov. 16 on charges of attempted manufacture of child pornography and attempted enticement of a minor to engage in prostitution, WJBK reports.
Waldrop began communicating with undercover officers with the Flint Area Narcotics Group starting in July and continued through October and November, according to the criminal complaint obtained by the Detroit News.
In July, Waldrop told undercover officers that he wanted to spend $100 a month on a 7-to-10-year-old girl “so that he could have continued access to her for the purpose of sex, and so that she would be his wife and bear his children when she gets older,” according to the criminal complaint obtained by the Detroit News.
He said he wanted a “virgin blonde girl” younger than 10 and demanded to see photos of the 8-year-old girl that the officer was pretending to sell, but the two stopped communicating soon after, according to the complaint, MLive reports.
FBI agents got involved with the investigation and officers contacted Waldrop in early October when he asked for photos of a 10-year-old girl, WTOL reports.
“She’s really cut man idk if I could pay for it through I’m looking for a wifey,” Waldrop told officers as stated in the criminal complaint, according to WTOL.
The complaint states that Waldop texted officers that the girl “looks like wifey material” and he can afford to feed her, put a roof over her head and buy her a phone “if she stays faithful,” WTOL reports. He said he understood that he couldn’t actually marry the 10-year-old girl, but “wanted to keep it on the hush hush, then me and her can talk about how we met 20 years later lol.”
When he was arrested, officers read the text messages to Waldrop and he confirmed that he sent them, WJBK reports. He said he was looking for a long-term relationship and went on to say “age is not important” when it comes to marriage.
Waldrop had been questioned by police in 2013 when he allegedly propositioned a 7-year-old, the Detroit News reports.
More than 100,000 American children are sold to the sex trafficking trade every year, according to the Huffington Post.
