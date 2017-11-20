National

The Weather Channel was ready for the Georgia Dome to implode. Until the bus arrived.

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

November 20, 2017 04:06 PM

ATLANTA

The Weather Channel might have captured the perfect shot of the Georgia Dome imploding after 25 years of use. If it weren’t for a bus.

A Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority bus stopped right in front of the camera just as the former home of the Atlanta Falcons went up in a cloud of dust and debris, so the Weather Channel missed all but the edges of the implosion – after 40 minutes of unobstructed streaming.

The blast happened just after 7:30 a.m. Monday morning and in about 15 seconds, most of the structure had collapsed.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Someone in the video can be heard saying: “No, bus, get out the way! Bus! Jesus, get out of the way, bus! Are you...you... (unintelligible). What the f---. God d--- it. D---, lady!”

More Videos

Watch as the Georgia Dome is imploded after 25 years of use 1:11

Watch as the Georgia Dome is imploded after 25 years of use

Pause
In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

Georgia Dome officially destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome officially destroyed after 25 years of use

Plane barely misses police car as it crash-lands on highway 1:03

Plane barely misses police car as it crash-lands on highway

House Speaker Paul Ryan touts savings in GOP tax plan 1:03

House Speaker Paul Ryan touts savings in GOP tax plan

NC community college system president Jimmie Williamson discusses his new role in 2016 1:23

NC community college system president Jimmie Williamson discusses his new role in 2016

A shark and Kermit doing the limbo - some of the floats of the Raleigh Christmas Parade 0:43

A shark and Kermit doing the limbo - some of the floats of the Raleigh Christmas Parade

Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook 3:24

Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook

'We've got to help Victor,' Hurricanes coach Bill Peters says 2:19

'We've got to help Victor,' Hurricanes coach Bill Peters says

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 2:01

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

  • Georgia Dome officially destroyed after 25 years of use

    The Georgia Dome is the only facility in the world to host the Super Bowl, the Final Four and the Olympics. After a little more than 25 years of use, it was officially demolished Monday.

Georgia Dome officially destroyed after 25 years of use

The Georgia Dome is the only facility in the world to host the Super Bowl, the Final Four and the Olympics. After a little more than 25 years of use, it was officially demolished Monday.

Associated Press

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Watch as the Georgia Dome is imploded after 25 years of use 1:11

Watch as the Georgia Dome is imploded after 25 years of use

Pause
In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

Georgia Dome officially destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome officially destroyed after 25 years of use

Plane barely misses police car as it crash-lands on highway 1:03

Plane barely misses police car as it crash-lands on highway

House Speaker Paul Ryan touts savings in GOP tax plan 1:03

House Speaker Paul Ryan touts savings in GOP tax plan

NC community college system president Jimmie Williamson discusses his new role in 2016 1:23

NC community college system president Jimmie Williamson discusses his new role in 2016

A shark and Kermit doing the limbo - some of the floats of the Raleigh Christmas Parade 0:43

A shark and Kermit doing the limbo - some of the floats of the Raleigh Christmas Parade

Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook 3:24

Roy Moore’s lawyer hits back at accusers, demands release of yearbook

'We've got to help Victor,' Hurricanes coach Bill Peters says 2:19

'We've got to help Victor,' Hurricanes coach Bill Peters says

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 2:01

Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken

  • Charles Manson mythology and pop culture

    Charles Manson was a constant dark presence in pop culture for decades after his arrest in the gruesome Tate-LaBianca murders.

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture

View More Video