A 4-year-old flew out as he rolled his car, cops say, and he sped off without her

They found the 4-year-old girl on the side of the highway, slightly injured and alone.
Fairfield, Wisc. residents called the police Friday night around 8 p.m. to report that the child was wandering in the roadway, according to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office — and to report that the little girl appeared to have been left there by a vehicle that had driven off.
The 4-year-old had run after the truck as it sped away without her, locals told police.
When police finally caught up with the vehicle further down the road in West Baraboo, Wisc., they say they found Alex L. Shultis, 25, driving drunk with 1-year-old twins in the car as well, the sheriff’s office said. Shultis has been arrested in the case, and faces three counts of child neglect.
The little girl had been flung from the vehicle when Shultis lost control of the truck and drove it into the ditch, where the truck overturned, according to the sheriff’s office.
The truck landed on its wheels right side up, however, and Shultis was able to drive off — but without the 4-year-old who had been ejected during the incident, the sheriff’s office said.
The twins in the truck were strapped in with child safety restraints, according to the sheriff’s office, while the 4-year-old girl had been wearing a seatbelt but was not in any sort of child safety restraint.
Shultis has also been charged with having open intoxicants in his vehicle, causing injury while operating a motor vehicle under the influence, three counts of first degree reckless endangerment and several other charges.
All three children were taken to a local hospital.
In Wisconsin, driving while intoxicated — at least the first time it happens — is not a criminal offense, according to the Reedsburg Times-Press.
“We’re the only state that first-offense is still a non-criminal offense,” Baraboo Chief of Police Mark Schauf told the Times-Press. “We have to change the thought where it’s OK to do.”
Fines for the first driving while intoxicated offense in Wisconsin range from $150 to $1,000, the Times-Press reports.
