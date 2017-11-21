FBI: Border agent's death a 'potential assault '

FBI Special Agent in Charge of the El Paso field office Emmerson Buie Jr. speaks during a press conference at the FBI field office, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, in El Paso, Texas, about the death of a border patrol agent and the severe injuries of a second agent. FBI officials said Tuesday that officers are investigating the incident as a “potential physical assault” on federal officers, but said there are several scenarios that might have led to the agents’ injuries. The El Paso Times via AP Mark Lambie