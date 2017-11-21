The Latest: CBS fires Charlie Rose after misconduct claims

More Videos 1:11 Watch as the Georgia Dome is imploded after 25 years of use Pause 1:28 Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women 1:15 Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:28 Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women 1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:33 Blue Devils look sharp against the Paladins, Krzyzewski explains why 2:08 Video gives glimpse into the Triangle's pitch to Amazon 1:05 Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 5:31 This video is how Charlotte pitched itself to Amazon 1:23 NC community college system president Jimmie Williamson discusses his new role in 2016 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women Veteran journalist Charlie Rose has been accused of unwanted sexual advances and inappropriate behavior by eight women. In a Washington Post report, three women accused Rose of groping them, walking naked in front of them and relating an erotic dream. PBS has halted distribution of Rose's interview program and CBS News has suspended him. Veteran journalist Charlie Rose has been accused of unwanted sexual advances and inappropriate behavior by eight women. In a Washington Post report, three women accused Rose of groping them, walking naked in front of them and relating an erotic dream. PBS has halted distribution of Rose's interview program and CBS News has suspended him. Meta Viers McClatchy

