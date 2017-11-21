Firefighters respond after elephants reported on a highway. Oh, and also a fire.

A blaze on a Georgia highway sent emergency teams racing to a stretch of I-24 in the wee hours Monday morning. When they got there, they certainly saw the fire — a large tractor-trailer’s engine had malfunctioned and burst into flame— but it was the trailer’s passengers that made them do a second take: three ‘well behaved,’ full-sized African elephants, standing by the side of the road.
The Chattanooga Fire Department posted about the unique call on their Facebook page a few hours later. The animals, who Chief Lesley Morgan described as “HUGE, but well behaved,” were traveling to Sarasota, Fla., according to the fire department. They were able to be removed from the trailer safely after it caught on fire. The blaze was put out and the owners called in a different trailer to their location so they could continue south, officials wrote.
The fire department wrote that they took no pictures because they didn’t want to spook the animals, but some have been shared on social media.
The call also brought responders from the Hamilton County 911 service, who jokingly said in a Facebook post that they will now tell their employees “to add peanuts to (their) mandatory equipment lists.”
According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the animals are owned by elephant vendor Jorge Barreda. Chief Morgan said the elephants were orphaned as babies and traveled the country doing educational shows, and were on their way to Florida for the winter, according to ABC News.
