Student leads cops on 100 mph chase through heart of college town – and Snapchats it, police say

A University of Georgia student was arrested Nov. 16 after a high-speed chase through Athens during which, police said, he was posting updates to Snapchat. Athens-Clarke County police released bodycam footage of the 110 mph pursuit, which ended in the student's pickup running off the road and crashing into a number of parked vehicles. Police said Hunter Ty Wilkerson, 19, stole five traffic signs from the UGA campus before the pursuit. He faces 25 charges, including reckless driving, fleeing an officer and driving under the influence. Athens-Clarke County Police Department via Storyful

