Waterbury police investigate a car crash on South Main Street at East Liberty Street in Waterbury, Conn., Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Authorities say a teenage driver fleeing police in Connecticut has crashed his car at an intersection, killing a 3-year-old and injuring three other people on the sidewalk.
Waterbury police investigate a car crash on South Main Street at East Liberty Street in Waterbury, Conn., Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Authorities say a teenage driver fleeing police in Connecticut has crashed his car at an intersection, killing a 3-year-old and injuring three other people on the sidewalk. Republican-American via AP Jim Shannon
Waterbury police investigate a car crash on South Main Street at East Liberty Street in Waterbury, Conn., Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Authorities say a teenage driver fleeing police in Connecticut has crashed his car at an intersection, killing a 3-year-old and injuring three other people on the sidewalk. Republican-American via AP Jim Shannon

National

3-year-old killed, 3 others injured in crash after pursuit

The Associated Press

November 22, 2017 12:22 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 4 MINUTES AGO

WATERBURY, Conn.

Authorities say a teenage driver fleeing police in Connecticut has crashed his car at an intersection, killing a 3-year-old and injuring three other people on the sidewalk.

State police say Waterbury officers in an unmarked car tried to stop 18-year-old Zekhi Lee Tuesday afternoon. They say he fled from the officers and eventually crashed into another car at an intersection.

Authorities say Lee's car hit four pedestrians on the sidewalk. A 3-year-old was killed and the other pedestrians were taken to area hospitals with injuries that are believed to be life-threatening. The driver of the other car also was hurt.

After the crash, state police say Lee took off on foot. He was arrested a short time later. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women

    Veteran journalist Charlie Rose has been accused of unwanted sexual advances and inappropriate behavior by eight women. In a Washington Post report, three women accused Rose of groping them, walking naked in front of them and relating an erotic dream. PBS has halted distribution of Rose's interview program and CBS News has suspended him.

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women 1:28

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women
Watch as the Georgia Dome is imploded after 25 years of use 1:11

Watch as the Georgia Dome is imploded after 25 years of use
Charles Manson mythology and pop culture 5:01

Charles Manson mythology and pop culture

View More Video