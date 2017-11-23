‘I made my Marine proud:’ A man in handcuffs busted into her home. He didn’t stay long

More Videos 2:05 AR-15: The Gun Used In So Many Mass Shootings Pause 1:34 Creepy insects and reptiles and mammals, oh my! 1:09 José Chicas spends his days in a prison-like space praying and pacing, but the people helping him could face actual prison time 0:25 Ballroom basketball with the Wolfpack at the Battle 4 Atlantis 0:31 Videos push for device-free dinners 1:09 UNC recruit Jordyn Adams talks about his first football game in NC 15:49 Listen to Dan Kane's interview with Belle Wheelan of SACS concerning UNC's statements to the NCAA 1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 0:37 The Triangle's most elaborate holiday lights display 0:08 Police dog does push-ups with Alabama officers Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Tacoma woman chases man out of the house after he escapes police custody Coriana Kretschmer was watching a sitcom Wednesday afternoon when a real-life Police drama spilled into her living room. An intruder who had just escaped from police custody walked into their house. Coriana Kretschmer was watching a sitcom Wednesday afternoon when a real-life Police drama spilled into her living room. An intruder who had just escaped from police custody walked into their house.

