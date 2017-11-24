National

'Whirlwind of tragic history:' Hospital memo recounts hectic two days after JFK death

By Donovan Harrell

dharrell@mcclatchydc.com

November 24, 2017 07:30 PM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

Fifty-four years ago, Dallas County Hospital District Administrator C.J. Price documented the historical significance Parkland Memorial Hospital played in President John F. Kennedy's assassination.

Kennedy was shot Nov. 22, 1963, as his limousine drove around downtown Dallas. He later died from his injuries at Parkland Memorial Hospital.

Then on Nov. 24. 1963, Lee Harvey Oswald, the assassin, was taken to the same hospital after Jack Ruby shot him, according to History.com. Oswald later succumbed to his injuries as well.

In the memo, Price remarked about how important the hospital was on those historic days. On those days, he wrote, Parkland became the “temporary seats” of the U.S. and Texas state governments, the sites of death for Kennedy and Oswald and the site of President Lyndon B. Johnson’s assension.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

At the same time all these incidents took place, the hospital staff remained professional and functioned normally, Price wrote.

“What is it that enables an institution to take in stride such a series of history jolting events? Spirit? Dedication? Preparedness? Certainly, all of these are important, but the underlying factor is people,” the letter read. “People whose education and training is sound. People whose judgement is calm and perceptive. People whose actions are deliberate and definitive. Our pride is not that we were swept up by the whirlwind of tragic history, but that when we were, we were not found wanting.”

According to Forbes, the copy of the letter belonged to Margaret Wilonsky, an X-ray technician at the hospital. She was working when she saw X-rays of Kennedy’s skull and Jackie Kennedy in her infamous blood-stained suit.

Matt Ford, a writer for The Atlantic, tweeted a photo of the letter.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

    The United Nations Command released video showing a North Korean defector crossing the border between North Korea and South Korea on November 13. The UNC, which is responsible for policing the Demilitarized Zone accused North Korea of violating the armistice agreement when a soldier crossed the military demarcation line in pursuit of the defector. South Korean officials announced on Tuesday, November 21, that the former Korean People’s Army soldier had regained consciousness after having been shot six times by North Korean border guards as he escaped via the Joint Security Area in Panmunjom.

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape 4:35

Footage shows North Korean defector's escape
AR-15: The Gun Used In So Many Mass Shootings 2:05

AR-15: The Gun Used In So Many Mass Shootings
Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women 1:28

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women

View More Video