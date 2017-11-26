AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST

FBI gave heads-up to fraction of Russian hackers' US targets
WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI failed to notify scores of U.S. officials that Russian hackers were trying to break into their personal Gmail accounts despite having evidence for at least a year that the targets were in the Kremlin's crosshairs, The Associated Press has found.
Nearly 80 interviews with Americans targeted by Fancy Bear, a Russian government-aligned cyberespionage group, turned up only two cases in which the FBI had provided a heads-up. Even senior policymakers discovered they were targets only when the AP told them, a situation some described as bizarre and dispiriting.
"It's utterly confounding," said Philip Reiner, a former senior director at the National Security Council, who was notified by the AP that he was targeted in 2015. "You've got to tell your people. You've got to protect your people."
Never miss a local story.
The FBI declined to discuss its investigation into Fancy Bear's spying campaign, but did provide a statement that said in part: "The FBI routinely notifies individuals and organizations of potential threat information."
Three people familiar with the matter — including a current and a former government official — said the FBI has known for more than a year the details of Fancy Bear's attempts to break into Gmail inboxes. A senior FBI official, who was not authorized to publicly discuss the hacking operation because of its sensitivity, declined to comment on when it received the target list, but said that the bureau was overwhelmed by the sheer number of attempted hacks.
___
Court fight could be brewing over who leads consumer agency
A court fight may be brewing over President Donald Trump's move to make a close aide interim leader of a consumer protection agency assailed by Republicans and championed by Democrats, displacing the official elevated by the departing director, an Obama-era appointee.
Both the Trump administration and Richard Cordray, who submitted his resignation as agency head Friday, contend the law is on their side and that their pick is the rightful leader.
Trump's choice as head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is his budget chief, Mick Mulvaney, a former congressman who's called the agency a "joke," an example of bureaucracy run amok. He is expected to dismantle much of what the bureau has done.
Cordray, long criticized by congressional Republicans as overzealous, made chief of staff Leandra English the deputy director, and Democrats say that under the law creating the agency, that official takes over when the No. 1 steps aside.
A Senate GOP leader pledged swift action whenever Trump nominates a permanent head of the agency but believes the dispute with Democrats over the temporary appointment "ends up in court."
___
Conyers steps aside from Judiciary post amid sex allegations
WASHINGTON (AP) — Michigan Rep. John Conyers, under investigation over allegations he sexually harassed female staff members, said Sunday he will step aside as the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee while fiercely denying he acted inappropriately during his long tenure in Congress.
In a statement, the 88-year-old lawmaker made clear he would prefer to keep his leadership role on the committee, which has wide jurisdiction over U.S. law enforcement, from civil rights and impeachment of federal officials to sexual harassment protections.
But Conyers acknowledged maintaining the post would be a distraction "in light of the attention drawn by recent allegations made against me."
"I have come to believe that my presence as ranking member on the committee would not serve these efforts while the Ethics Committee investigation is pending," he said. "I cannot in good conscience allow these charges to undermine my colleagues in the Democratic Caucus, and my friends on both sides of the aisle in the Judiciary Committee and the House of Representatives."
Denying the allegations, Conyers, a member of the Congressional Black Caucus who was first elected to the House in 1964, urged lawmakers to allow him "due process."
___
Advocates say Texas exploiting day laborers after Harvey
HOUSTON (AP) — Guillermo Miranda Vazquez starts his day in a parking lot near the Home Depot where he easily finds work alongside other day laborers who are cleaning up Houston after Hurricane Harvey.
Some days, he clears rotted drywall and hauls out furniture and carpet destroyed by Harvey's floodwaters. Other days, he chops fallen trees or helps to lay the foundations for new homes. He ventures daily into homes wearing a T-shirt, work pants and tennis shoes, often while surrounded by the pungent stench and raw sewage that flowed into homes during the flooding.
"I always wash and scrub myself, and I use alcohol or something similar so that I don't get infected," said Miranda, a native of Guatemala. "I haven't gotten sick yet."
Hundreds of day laborers like Miranda have quietly become an integral part of the recovery from Harvey, toiling in dangerous conditions amid the fear of being picked up by immigration authorities.
Harvey damaged or destroyed 200,000 homes and flooded much of Houston and smaller coastal communities with record amounts of rain and high winds. In a construction industry that already had labor shortages before the storm, it created a massive demand for the kind of work that day laborers have long performed after hurricanes and tropical storms.
___
Iran TV videos target 2 detainees accused of espionage
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian state television aired videos Sunday targeting a Briton and an American serving time on espionage charges, likely trying to pressure the U.S. and Britain as London considers making a $530 million payment to Tehran.
The case of Iranian-British national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has gained momentum in recent weeks as British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson faces tremendous criticism at home over his handling of it.
Meanwhile, state television aired footage of an emotional Chinese-American national Xiyue Wang as U.S. President Donald Trump continues his hard line against Tehran and its nuclear deal with world powers.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe, already serving a five-year prison sentence for allegedly planning the "soft toppling" of Iran's government while traveling there with her toddler daughter, faces new charges that could add 16 years to her prison term.
On Thursday, Iranian state television aired a seven-minute special report on Zaghari-Ratcliffe. It included close-ups of an April 2010 pay stub from her previous employer, the BBC World Service Trust.
___
Bali volcano alert raised, international airport closed
KARANGASEM, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities raised the alert for a rumbling volcano to the highest level on Monday and closed the international airport on the tourist island of Bali, stranding thousands of travelers.
Mount Agung has been hurling ash thousands of meters into the atmosphere since Saturday, which had already forced the small international airport on the neighboring island of Lombok to close as the plumes drifted east.
The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said Bali's international airport, where most flights had been continuing, was closed for 24 hours. It said authorities would consider reopening it Tuesday after evaluating the situation.
Geological agency head, Kasbani, who goes by one name, said the alert level was raised at 6 a.m. because the volcano has shifted from steam-based eruptions to magmatic eruptions. However he says he's still not expecting a major eruption.
"We don't expect a big eruption but we have to stay alert and anticipate," he said.
___
Egyptian village where mosque was attacked had been warned
CAIRO (AP) — Elders of a village in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula where militants killed 305 people in a mosque had been warned by Islamic State operatives to stop collaborating with security forces and to suspend rituals associated with Islam's mystical Sufi movement, security officials and residents said Sunday.
The latest warning came as recently as a week ago, telling villagers in Al-Rawdah not to hold Sufi rituals on Nov. 29-30 to commemorate the birth of the Prophet Muhammad, according to residents and the officials who work for security and military intelligence agencies operating in Sinai.
Local operatives of the Islamic State affiliate in Sinai consider Sufis to be heretics who should be killed. Ahmed Saqr, an expert on the Sinai insurgency, said militants had publicly identified the mosque, which also serves as a Sufi center, as a target months ago.
He wrote Saturday in a Facebook post that the selection of the Al-Rawdah mosque as a target "raises questions about those who read, analyze and prepare in our security agencies," and whether anything could have been done to prevent the "untold horrors."
Mohammed Ibrahim, a university student from the village, said militants had warned residents a few days before Friday's attack not to collaborate with security forces. The warning, he told The Associated Press by telephone Sunday from the nearby town of Bir al-Abd, followed the detention three weeks ago by villagers of three suspected militants who were handed over to security forces.
___
Meredith buying Time Inc. for about $1.8 billion
NEW YORK (AP) — Meredith Corp. announced Sunday that it is buying Time Inc. for about $1.8 billion, a deal CEO Stephen Lacy called "a transformative and financially compelling growth opportunity" that joins two giant magazine companies.
Meredith brings with it a magazine portfolio that includes Better Homes & Gardens, Family Circle, allrecipes and Shape, while Time Inc. owns properties including Time, Sports Illustrated, People, Fortune and Entertainment Weekly.
The companies said the deal was unanimously approved by their boards of directors and will close early next year.
Meredith will pay $18.50 per share in cash for Time's nearly 100 million outstanding shares. It said it is using $3.55 billion in financing commitments from a variety of lenders and a $650 million preferred equity from Koch Equity Development, an investment arm of Koch Industries, to finance the deal and pay down existing debt. Prior to the announcement, Meredith had just $28 million in cash on hand, according to its latest quarterly report.
Combined, the companies posted $4.8 billion in revenue last year. Meredith expects it will save up to $500 million in costs in the first two years of operation and plans to "aggressively pay down" debt by 2020. Koch Equity Development will not have a seat on the board nor influence editorial operations, the company said.
___
Mugabe was relieved after quitting, Zimbabwean mediator says
CHISHAWASHA, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe's former President Robert Mugabe knew it was "the end of the road" days before he quit, and appeared relieved when he signed his resignation letter after 37 years in power, a Catholic priest who mediated talks leading to his ouster said Sunday.
Fidelis Mukonori, who has known Mugabe for decades, said in an interview with The Associated Press that Mugabe, under immense pressure in his final days as president, wanted a gradual and "smooth" transition of power to Emmerson Mnangagwa, the vice president he had recently fired and who is now Zimbabwe's new leader.
Mugabe had to resort to "Plan B" — an immediate resignation — after Mnangagwa did not return from exile in South Africa at Mugabe's request, according to Mukonori.
The interview at the Chishawasha mission church east of Harare, the capital, revealed some of the behind-the-scenes maneuvering at the frantic end of Mugabe's rule, which began with promise after the end of white minority rule in 1980 and unraveled under pressure from virtually all sectors of a society worn down by economic decline, government dysfunction and restrictions on basic freedoms.
Events moved quickly after the military deployed troops in Harare on Nov. 14. The 93-year-old leader resigned a week later, and Mnangagwa was inaugurated Friday in a joyous ceremony attended by tens of thousands of people yearning for change.
___
Carson Wentz, Eagles can become NFL's 1st to win 10 games
The Philadelphia Eagles have a chance to become the first NFL team this season to reach double-digit wins in a game pitting the league's past No. 2 overall draft picks.
Carson Wentz has the Eagles atop the NFC East in his second season and will face off against Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.
The roof is open when the Tennessee Titans try to beat Indianapolis for the first time in Lucas Oil Stadium.
Cam Newton has tight end Greg Olsen back when the Panthers visit the Jets, and Jameis Winston will be watching again when Tampa Bay visits Atlanta.
Miami is visiting New England. Kansas City will try to bounce back from an ugly loss as it hosts Buffalo.
Comments