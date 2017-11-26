More Videos 1:25 Experience NC State’s senior day victory over UNC Pause 0:31 COMMERCIAL: Pit of Misery 0:31 COMMERCIAL: 'Dilly Dilly!' 1:15 Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 1:28 Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women 1:34 Cows fall from highway overpass After Utah car crash 0:37 NC State's Hines scores his second touchdown in victory over UNC 0:26 NC State senior Bradley Chubb greets teammates before the game against UNC 1:29 'Magical educator' Paulette Hicks reads to her preschoolers 1:16 NC State's Doeren on the seniors: 'They are great human beings' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Dave Barry's 2017 Holiday Gift Guide The challenge, in this hectic season, is always to find enough unnecessary things for all the people on our gift list. That’s where this Holiday Gift Guide comes in. We sincerely believe that you will not find a collection of products this useless anywhere else. These are all real products; we did not make them up. You can actually buy them. – Dave Barry The challenge, in this hectic season, is always to find enough unnecessary things for all the people on our gift list. That’s where this Holiday Gift Guide comes in. We sincerely believe that you will not find a collection of products this useless anywhere else. These are all real products; we did not make them up. You can actually buy them. – Dave Barry Justin Azpiazu and Matias J. Ocner Miami Herald

The challenge, in this hectic season, is always to find enough unnecessary things for all the people on our gift list. That’s where this Holiday Gift Guide comes in. We sincerely believe that you will not find a collection of products this useless anywhere else. These are all real products; we did not make them up. You can actually buy them. – Dave Barry Justin Azpiazu and Matias J. Ocner Miami Herald