A child drove into their living room. She told police she ‘wanted to kill people,’ resident says

At first, they thought it was a bomb.
The disturbing sound that shocked a family sitting in their living room in Louisville, Ky., on Friday afternoon wasn’t an explosive, though — it was a truck that had come plowing into the front of the family’s house. And the truck was driven by a girl about 10 years old, WDRB reported.
“Everybody was in shock,” Joshua Pate, whose home was struck around 2:30 p.m., told WDRB. “Everybody’s still in shock.”
Even more shocking, though, was the girl’s motivation: Pate told the TV station that he overheard the child telling police after the incident that she was trying “to kill people” on purpose.
“(The officer) couldn’t believe what she said,” Pate told WDRB. “He was like ‘excuse me?’ and she said, ‘I wanted to kill people,’ and he said ‘I’m sorry, what did you say?’ and she said, ‘I wanted to kill people.”
The girl who was driving the vehicle suffers from a medical condition, police told WAVE, although details were not disclosed. She had taken the keys from a member of her family to drive the vehicle, according to police. It appears to be a Dodge pickup.
There were five kids gathered in Pate’s living room when the truck barreled in, WDRB reported. Three adults were also home at the time of the crash, Pate told the station.
None of the kids in the damaged were seriously injured, beyond scratches and bruises sustained as debris flew through the room, Pate told WAVE.
It could have been the couch that kept them out of harm’s way, according to Pate.
“The loveseat slid around and made kind of like a barrier,” Pate told WDRB. “The back of it is kind of high, and I think the kids just slid with the loveseat.”
Pate’s landlord is working to fix the damaged home, CW 39 reports, and in the meantime the Pate family is getting support from the Red Cross.
Footage from the scene shows the front of the home boarded up with plywood.
Louisville police are investigating the incident, according to CW 39, but charges have not been filed.
Another woman told WDRB that she also encountered the little girl driving the truck on Friday afternoon.
Kristina Bryan told the TV station that the truck the girl had been driving rammed into her car with enough force to total the vehicle and make it spin several times, before her vehicle finally came to a stop.
“How did this little girl even get access to the keys?” Bryan asked, according to WDRB.
Bryan told KRON that she’s thankful that her twin babies weren’t in the car with her when she was struck.
Bryan and Pate both told WDRB that they plan to take legal action against the girl’s family.
