She’s 87 with a leaky roof, rotting floor, sinking stove – but her wit is still keen

More Videos 2:27 Rep. Mark Sanford on Trump's NAFTA threats Pause 1:43 Tacoma woman chases man out of the house after he escapes police custody 3:07 UNC's Roy Williams: "the coach coached like he’d never seen the game of basketball before in his life" 0:49 Tracing Paul Manafort's travel to Russia 2:40 What's Up in the night sky for November 2017 2:46 UNC's Joel Berry on the Tar Heels loss to Michigan State 0:18 ISS streaks across partial solar eclipse 1:04 Epic Games going after video game cheaters 0:37 The Triangle's most elaborate holiday lights display 1:29 'Magical educator' Paulette Hicks reads to her preschoolers Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Leaky roof doesn't get 87-year-old woman down Cora Davis of east Macon doesn't let her leaky roof get her down. Davis, 87, needs help to fix it and repair her kitchen. Cora Davis of east Macon doesn't let her leaky roof get her down. Davis, 87, needs help to fix it and repair her kitchen. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph

Cora Davis of east Macon doesn't let her leaky roof get her down. Davis, 87, needs help to fix it and repair her kitchen. Joe Kovac Jr. The Telegraph